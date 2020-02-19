Bay Area racing community reflects on Ryan Newman's crash, recovery

The Bay Area racing community has been watching NASCAR driver Ryan Newman's condition closely, praying for his recovery after Monday's horrible crash at the Daytona 500.

Wednesday night, drivers at Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park warmed up their wheels for a long weekend of racing. As news spread that Newman had walked out of the hospital with his young daughters by his side, a weight was lifted off their shoulders.

"Obviously, we are all thinking about Ryan Newman," said race car driver Bobby Santos. "I'm really happy to see he's okay like everybody else in racing. He's been great for this sport."

"He's a racer's racer," said race car driver Eddie Van Meter. "Ten years ago, he couldn't have taken that hit. Today, he took that hit. God is great and he walked out of the hospital."

Many of the drivers know Newman, personally, and have raced with him on the same tracks.

MORE: Ryan Newman released from hospital days after Daytona 500 crash, racing team says

"We came up through these exact kind of cars he would still race them a couple times a year," said race car driver Kodi Swanson. "It hits home, as a race car driver."

Advertisement

They know, all too well, how dangerous the sport can be. In 2017, they lost veteran race car driver Dave Steele in a crash at Bradenton's DeSoto Speedway. Thursday night, they'll hold the "Dave Steele Non-Wing World Championship Race" in his memory.

"He was an unbelievable race car driver," Santos said. "That's why I'm here this weekend. I was a big fan of him."

"He was a friend of mine and a teammate and I hate that we lost him to racing," Swanson said.

Despite losses and close calls, the rumble on the track continues. These drivers stay humble and grateful for every finished race.

"When it's time to do your job, you try to put it out of your mind and stay focused and thankful for each and every day we get," Swanson said.

"I feel blessed that Ryan's okay and his family gets to see him race another day," Van Meter said.