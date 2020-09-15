Bay Area swift water rescue teams deploy to states ravaged by Sally

As Hurricane Sally continues her drawn-out assault on the Gulf Coast, swift water rescue teams from around Tampa Bay are heading north.

Fire rescue teams from Tampa, St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County packed up and rolled out Tuesday afternoon.

The 40 men and women will station in Tallahassee before being dispatched to the areas hardest hit.

They’re not traveling lightly. They left with seven boats, 20 vehicles, tents, cots, air conditioners and pallets of water.

Crewmembers said they have enough gear and equipment to live on their own, fully self-sustaining, for two weeks.

They all tested negative for COVID-19. Each team member was required to take a rapid test before leaving.