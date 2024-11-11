Bay Area teen overcomes obstacles, becomes Shriners ambassador

Zavi Gonzalez isn't your typical teenager. Born without a fibula, he has his share of challenges, but he's never let them slow him down. Now, the 15-year-old is an ambassador for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"I don't see myself different than anybody else," said Zavi. "It's just I'm just like any other kid. The only way you can tell a difference is my ankle's a little bit skinnier."

An avid baseball player, Zavi has trained tirelessly, proving that passion can overcome any obstacle.

"I love it. That's been my life since I was… I started when I was three years old, and I haven't stopped since," he explained.

Last month, he was selected as one of 20 Shriners patients to serve as an ambassador at the Shriners Children's Open, a PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

"I didn't expect it because I've never, one, been to Vegas, which that was just a whole separate part. That was just crazy. And then I've never really been to a golf thing or, like, any golf event," Zavi added.

Zavi was also selected to be a standard-bearer, a special role that allows him to carry the scoreboards for some of golf's biggest stars, right alongside the pros on the green.

"It was like a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Zavi. "Just, I was so blessed to be there and it was really fun. I got to meet Rickie Fowler, one of the best golfers in the world currently right now. And yeah, it was just a great experience."

The Shriners Children's Open has long been known for its commitment to supporting kids with medical challenges, giving them a chance to shine on a national stage.

"They care about all their patients. I mean, it really is like a family," said Aleisha Mullinax, Zavi's mom. "And without Shriners, you know, Zavi would not be half of who he is."

Zavi is not just inspiring on the baseball diamond, but on the fairway, too.

"You know, it was great," Zavi said. "I found out I actually really do like golf after I went to that event."

