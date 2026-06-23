Bay Area water restrictions extended through October as drought conditions persist: Here's what to know

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The Brief Strict Bay Area water restrictions will remain in place across the region through the summer following a governing board vote. Residents across 11 Bay Area counties must continue following strict one-day-per-week lawn watering schedules based on address numbers. Emergency orders were also extended through Oct. 1 to safeguard regional drinking supplies during the severe ongoing drought.



Water restrictions across the Bay Area will remain in place through the peak of summer after a regional vote to extend the Modified Phase III "Extreme" Water Shortage declaration due to ongoing drought conditions.

Bay Area water restrictions

The backstory:

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Governing Board voted Tuesday to extend the emergency water shortage order through Oct. 1, 2026, requiring residents to continue following strict one-day-per-week lawn watering restrictions.

The restrictions apply to all residents, including those who use private wells, across all of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Hernando, Manatee, Sarasota, Citrus, Sumter, Hardee and DeSoto counties, along with portions of several neighboring counties.

Officials cited persistent drought conditions, declining lake and river levels, and unusually low public water supplies as reasons for continuing the restrictions.

Drought impacts

By the numbers:

According to SWFWMD, the region received below-average rainfall during the 2025 rainy season and remains well below normal precipitation levels.

When the Modified Phase III declaration was first issued, the region faced a 13.7-inch rainfall deficit compared to average annual totals. As of May 2026, the rainfall deficit remained significant at 11.4 inches.

Officials say rivers, lakes and other water resources continue to decline, with many water bodies classified as severely below normal levels.

Watering rules

Residents can continue watering lawns only once per week based on their address number.

The standard watering schedule is:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1: Monday

Addresses ending in 2 or 3: Tuesday

Addresses ending in 4 or 5: Wednesday

Addresses ending in 6 or 7: Thursday

Addresses ending in 8 or 9: Friday

Common areas or locations without a clear address: Friday

Unless stricter city or county rules are already in place, watering is only permitted during the following hours:

12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m.

8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Properties smaller than one acre may only use one of those watering windows.

Pinellas County water restrictions

According to Pinellas County Utilities, water levels in the region's primary water supply have fallen below 20% capacity, making conservation efforts increasingly important.

Pinellas County Utilities customers must follow specific watering schedules for reclaimed water, potable water, private wells and lake water sources.

Customers north of State Road 580

Potable, well and lake water

Even-numbered addresses (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Saturdays

Odd-numbered addresses (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesdays

Mixed or no-address properties: Wednesdays

Reclaimed water

Even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays and/or Saturdays

Odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and/or Sundays

Mixed or no-address properties: Wednesdays and/or Sundays

Customers South of State Road 580

Potable, well and lake water

Even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays

Odd-numbered addresses: Thursdays

Mixed or no-address properties: Thursdays

Reclaimed water

Even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays and/or Sundays

Odd-numbered addresses: Mondays and/or Thursdays

Mixed or no-address properties: Mondays and/or Thursdays

Pinellas County Utilities says staff are required to issue $193 fines to customers who violate water restrictions.

Residents can find additional conservation tips and information at Pinellas County's water conservation website.

Dig deeper:

The extension also keeps several other drought-related restrictions in place:

Car Washing

Residents may wash vehicles at home only on their assigned watering day and must use a hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle.

Pressure washing

Pressure washing remains allowed when preparing surfaces for painting or sealing.

Decorative fountains

Aesthetic fountains and water features are limited to four hours of operation per day.

HOA requirements suspended

Homeowners associations cannot require residents to increase water use to maintain landscaping standards.

The order also prohibits HOAs from forcing residents to replace plants or pressure wash properties if doing so would increase water consumption.

Restaurants

Restaurants may only serve water to customers upon request.

Low-volume plant watering allowed

Residents can still hand-water plants, shrubs and flower beds or use micro-irrigation and soaker hoses on any day.

However, watering is limited to before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Conservation efforts

The order also requires Bay Area utilities to continue conservation education efforts and enforcement measures.

Utilities and Bay Area governments must continue responding to complaints, monitoring water use and issuing citations for violations.

Officials say citations may be issued immediately without a warning.

Emergency water supply orders extended

SWFWMD also extended three emergency orders designed to help protect regional drinking water supplies through Oct. 1.

The orders allow:

Tampa Bay Water to continue lowering water levels in portions of the Tampa Bypass Canal to supplement the Hillsborough River Reservoir.

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority to increase withdrawals from the Peace River.

The city of Punta Gorda to temporarily withdraw additional water from Shell Creek for regional supply needs.

Why restrictions remain

What you can do:

Water managers say outdoor irrigation remains the largest source of household water use, accounting for more than half of residential consumption.

Officials continue encouraging residents to conserve water wherever possible as drought conditions persist and summer demand increases.

What's next:

The Modified Phase III Water Shortage declaration is now scheduled to remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2026.

District officials say they will continue monitoring rainfall, reservoir levels and regional water supplies before determining whether restrictions can be lifted or need to remain in place beyond the fall.