Bay Pines National Cemetery holds first in-person Memorial Day ceremony since 2019

The Bay Area’s largest Memorial Day event is hosting its annual ceremony in-person for the first time since 2019.

Event organizers at Bay Pines National Cemetery say they expect 3,000 to attend the ceremony commemorating the lives lost and the legacies of the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The event begins at 10 a.m. It’s the only national cemetery between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. FOX 13 anchor Russell Rhodes will emcee the ceremony.

Ceremonies were not held publicly in 2020 or 2021 in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Over at Bay Pines, they held those events virtually for the past two years. Officials said, roughly, 50,000 people tuned in.

Over the weekend, volunteers gathered at Bay Pines National Cemetery and placed more than 25,000 flags on each gravestone.

"I am doing this because, when you think about the holiday, you have to also remember the veterans that have passed already and have done so much for this country, and it’s just important to take a few minutes out of your day to come out, honor and recognize them," said Rachel Sands, a volunteer.

Some volunteers have a special connection to the cemetery and say this is a good way to give back and pay their respects.

"I have relatives here in another section behind us, and I’ve been doing this for a few years," said Alan Shedler, a volunteer part of the Fire and Iron motorcycle group.

"I’m a nurse here at the VA, my son is also in the marine corps, so just doing it for all of the lost soldiers and I’m just trying to honor them," said Nina Boyle.

The VA also needs volunteers to help remove the flags on Saturday, June 4.

Click here for more information or visit https://flagsforfallenvets.com/.

