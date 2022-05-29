Volunteers place more than 25,000 flags at Bay Pines National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

On Sunday, volunteers gathered at the Bay Pines National Cemetery to place more than 25,000 flags on gravestones.

Some volunteers have a special connection to the cemetery and say this is a good way to give back and pay their respects.

"I have relatives here in another section behind us, and I’ve been doing this for a few years," said Alan Shedler, a volunteer part of the Fire and Iron motorcycle group.

"I’m a nurse here at the VA, my son is also in the Marine Corps, so just doing it for all of the lost soldiers and I’m just trying to honor them," said Nina Boyle.

It takes a lot of volunteers to put all the flags out, so some groups have a system to make sure no gravestone is missed.

"Our leader for our team actually did a very good job at explaining what we should do, and having sets of teams and working together. So one person is measuring out how far, putting a screwdriver into the ground to make the little hole, the other person is putting the flag. Then we have a veteran, we try to have a veteran at each little group, doing the thank you of the serviceman that has passed before," said Rachel Sands, a volunteer.

The VA also needs volunteers to help remove the flags on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Click here for more information or visit https://flagsforfallenvets.com/.

