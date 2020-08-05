BayCare resuming elective surgeries in Hillsborough County

Starting Monday, BayCare will start elective procedures again in Hillsborough County.

It temporarily postponed all non-urgent surgeries to provide more hospital beds for people battling COVID-19, but hospital officials said the number of hospitalized patients have decreased enough that it can start performing those surgeries again.

This includes all six of its acute care hospitals within the county.

BayCare's hospitals in Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties resumed those procedures earlier this week.

