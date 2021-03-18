BayCare staff livestream baby's birth to dad in different hospital with COVID-19

article

Hospital staff in Tampa helped a new dad watch the birth of his baby on Facetime since he couldn't be there in person.

Workers at St. Joseph's Hospital North were treating Yamilo for COVID-19, which meant he couldn't be with his wife, Adisleidy, as she was getting ready to give birth at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital in Tampa.

Although Yamilo was released Wednesday from the hospital, he was not allowed to be present for the birth of his daughter since he still had to quarantine.

RELATED: Wife takes nursing home job to still see husband and comply with COVID-19 restrictions

When the staff found out the couple couldn't be together for the delivery of their first-born child, the labor and delivery team at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital coordinated with their colleagues to livestream the birth so Yamilo could watch from St. Joseph's Hospital North on Thursday morning.

(Courtesy: BayCare Health)

Advertisement

Lisa Razler with BayCare Health said the teams worked together to make it happen, "knowing that this is a huge moment in anybody's life, and they clearly wanted to be together. This was the very best next thing."

St. Joseph's Women's Hospital posted photos, showing the proud dad talking to his wife and seeing his baby daughter for the first time.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Fabiana!" the hospital wrote. "We're so glad you're here!"