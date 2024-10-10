Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Bayshore Blvd avoids the brunt of Hurricane Milton

Published  October 10, 2024 2:43am EDT
TAMPA BAY - Hurricane Milton barreled through the Tampa Bay region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rains and winds that will leave residents up and down the state’s western coast to pick up the pieces of their communities.

While the storm met projections with record rainfall and wind speed levels, Hurricane Milton did not deliver the storm surge the region experienced during Hurricane Helene just over two weeks ago. 

The storm's landfall point shifted southward towards Siesta Key on Tuesday night, sparing Hillsborough County's Bayshore area residents. The worst scenario was a high storm surge level, but the storm’s southern dip forced the storm to hit Tampa from the East, allowing the winds to essentially wrap around the water and suck it up instead of pushing it to surge.

According to FOX 13’s Kevin O’Donnell, who reported from the ground on Bayshore Blvd at the tail end of Hurricane Milton, flooding along one of America’s longest continuous sidewalks appears minimal, and electricity appears to be operational.

Water recedes from Hillsborough Bay during Hurricane Milton

FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell reports live from Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa Bay where the water receded from Hillsborough Bay during Hurricane Milton.


