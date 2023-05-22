Bear seen in Bay Area neighborhoods spotted in tree

A bear that has been spotted several times in the Lutz and Carrollwood area sought higher ground on Monday.

A Carrollwood homeowner told FOX 13 that the bear climbed a tree on their property around 9:30 a.m. The bear was then seen climbing down the tree around 2 p.m.

The bear was first reportedly seen about five miles north in Lutz on May 13. It is believed to be between one and two years old.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it is not unusual for bears to show up in residential areas this time of year because they are more active.

This is especially true, FWC says, for juvenile bears that are leaving their mother's home area, which is what officials suspect with this bear.

A bear in a Carrollwood tree.

FWC says it plans to leave the bear alone to find its way out of the Carrollwood area and into a more suitable habitat.