Beautiful pink spoonbill tangled in fishing line rescued by Florida locals

The Brief Pink spoonbill got tangled in fishing line on Monday in Dunedin, Florida Several people worked at freeing the bird from the fishing line. Once free from the line, they released the bird back into the wild.



Some people in Dunedin helped to untangle a roseate spoonbill after it became tangled in fishing line on Monday, March 24.

The backstory:

Footage from John Yanchoris shows the lengthy process of untangling the bird, which had the line caught around its leg and tangled throughout its wing feathers.

Yanchoris told Storyful that he was flying a drone at Dunedin Causeway when a couple noticed the bird was tangled. The trio, along with another local woman, helped to free the bird.

Courtesy: Storyful

What they're saying:

"He’s calm, he knows we’re helping him," one of the group says in the footage.

Once the line was removed, the group released the bird back onto the causeway.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: