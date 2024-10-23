Behind the scenes of World Central Kitchen

When disaster strikes, relief organizations are there to answer the call for help. Among them, World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés.

FOX 13 took a look inside their field kitchen, set up in a huge warehouse in Largo, where they churn out 30,000 meals a day.

Volunteers with WCK go all over the world in the aftermath of natural disasters, and now they’re here in the Tampa Bay area, to feed those struggling after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

RELATED: Florida residents planning to sell homes, leave the state after hurricane season: 'We're done'

John Torpey, activation manager for WCK, says the gratitude he gets is worth it all, "One of the stories I tell my team- I was out there and one of the volunteers, one of the ladies came up to me. She broke down in tears and said thank you for being here, thank you for always showing up. That really drives what we do, that kind of sentiment from the community. It’s really nice."

World Central Kitchen has provided 350,000 meals since Hurricane Milton.

As the situation in Tampa Bay improves, they will be wrapping up soon, and moving on to the next disaster.

WCK Meal Distribution Sites

Gulfport Senior Center

5501 27th Ave S.

Gulfport

Dade City Community

Pasco County Fair Grounds

Frank H Pierce Recreation Center

2000 7th St S

St. Petersburg

Madeira Beach

CVS Parking Lot

15129 Madeira Way

Ridge Manor Park

34030 Ridge Manor Blvd.

Ridge Manor

Treasure Island Beach/ Johns Pass

12962 Gulf Blvd

Madeira Beach

Tarpon Springs

The Funk

1208 N Pinellas Ave Unit 1254

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: