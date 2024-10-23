Behind the scenes of World Central Kitchen
LARGO, Fla. - When disaster strikes, relief organizations are there to answer the call for help. Among them, World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés.
FOX 13 took a look inside their field kitchen, set up in a huge warehouse in Largo, where they churn out 30,000 meals a day.
Volunteers with WCK go all over the world in the aftermath of natural disasters, and now they’re here in the Tampa Bay area, to feed those struggling after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
John Torpey, activation manager for WCK, says the gratitude he gets is worth it all, "One of the stories I tell my team- I was out there and one of the volunteers, one of the ladies came up to me. She broke down in tears and said thank you for being here, thank you for always showing up. That really drives what we do, that kind of sentiment from the community. It’s really nice."
World Central Kitchen has provided 350,000 meals since Hurricane Milton.
As the situation in Tampa Bay improves, they will be wrapping up soon, and moving on to the next disaster.
WCK Meal Distribution Sites
Gulfport Senior Center
- 5501 27th Ave S.
- Gulfport
Dade City Community
- Pasco County Fair Grounds
Frank H Pierce Recreation Center
- 2000 7th St S
- St. Petersburg
Madeira Beach
- CVS Parking Lot
- 15129 Madeira Way
Ridge Manor Park
- 34030 Ridge Manor Blvd.
- Ridge Manor
Treasure Island Beach/ Johns Pass
- 12962 Gulf Blvd
- Madeira Beach
Tarpon Springs
- The Funk
- 1208 N Pinellas Ave Unit 1254
