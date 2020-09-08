Believe it or not, local photographer's pic gets Ripley's attention

article

A local photographer has reached Ripley’s Believe It or Not fame.

You may remember the photo from when it went viral in 2018. Doc Jon snapped it while visiting John's Pass in Madeira Beach. It shows a bird that had caught a shark, just as the shark had caught a fish.

PREVIOUS: Photographic evidence of the food chain captured in Madeira Beach

Doc Jon says the photo changed his life after it went viral and appeared on the news and in magazines in 64 countries.

Now, his famous photo will be featured in a new Ripley’s Believe It or Not book called "Mind Blown," that goes on sale at the end of the month.

LINK: To see more of Doc Jon's work, visit his Facebook profile.