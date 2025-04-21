Bell tolls in St. Peter's square after pope's death

Bells rang throughout St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Monday, April 21, after the death of Pope Francis was announced.

Footage taken by Instagram user Carla van Kampen (@carlafood) shows people gathered in the square as the bells of St Peter’s Basilica ring out.

The pope died on Monday morning, aged 88. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis’ body could be moved to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, to allow people to pay their respects.