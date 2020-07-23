'Beloved' teacher at Sarasota High dies after contracting COVID-19, principal says

article

The principal Sarasota High School announced that one of their teachers at Sarasota High School passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I write you. Our beloved teacher, Robert Shackelford, lost his life today to COVID-19," Principal David Jones said in an email to teachers and staff members.

Shackelford was honored as Sarasota High's teacher of the year back in 2015. He was a social studies teacher at the school, whose death has left a void at the school, the principal added.

In the statement, Jones described Shackelford as a man of "intelligence, integrity, and incredible conscientiousness, whose life and career were indeed an inspiration to us all."

School officials did not say whether Shackelford was hospitalized after contracting the disease, or what, if any, symptoms were showing. They also didn't specify if he had any underlying conditions.

The principal's full statement can be read below:

Dear Sarasota High School Family,



It is with a very heavy heart that I write you. Our beloved teacher, Robert Shackleford, lost his life today to COVID-19.



When we at school heard of Robert’s passing, we were saddened beyond belief. There was a feeling that passed among us, a feeling that his death has left us with a void that can never be entirely filled.



Our sorrow is abiding, and perhaps one of the few consolations we have is the knowledge that we were privileged to know and work with Robert over the years. During that time, we came to know him as a person of intelligence, integrity, and incredible conscientiousness, whose life and career were indeed an inspiration to us all.



We also take comfort in the fact that a part of him will continue to live, reflected in the lives of the students he has instructed and guided over the years. As a teacher, he gave of himself, perhaps the greatest gift of all, and those students who were fortunate enough to fall under his unique tutelage will carry his ideals, his knowledge, and his moral principles into the world, and the world cannot help but be made a better place because of it.



Our hearts and our prayers are with his family and with our SHS family at this most difficult of times.



David Jones

Principal, Sarasota High School