Bicyclist hit by van during deadly crash in Tampa: FHP

A 46-year-old Tampa man died after being hit by a van on Sunday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Lutz man was driving a Ford E250 van north on Nebraska Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. At the intersection of Fletcher Avenue, the Tampa man disregarded traffic signals and rode his bicycle into the path of the van, according to authorities.

FHP says the bicyclist was hit and died at the scene of the crash.

