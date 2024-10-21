1 hospitalized in Tampa shooting: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to the area of 34th St. and Mohawk Ave shortly after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via TIP411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

