Bicyclist killed in Citrus County hit and run crash 

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that killed a bicyclist Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened on W. Dunnellon Road near N. Lake Garden Drive in Citrus County.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle struck and killed a person riding a bicycle and left the scene of the crash.

West Dunnellon Road was closed and traffic was rerouted in the area of the Dunnellon Animal Hospital while troopers investigated.

