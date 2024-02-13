Bicyclist killed in early-morning St. Pete crash

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 49th Street North at around 6:11 a.m. for a crash.

The bicyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said his next of kin have not been notified.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.