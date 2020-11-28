Bicyclist seriously injured in Hernando County hit-and-run crash

A 59-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle along US-41 near Southern Hills Blvd. in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say the man was riding a bicycle with lights was crossing US-41 when he was hit by what is believed to be a passenger vehicle that was traveling southbound in the center lane of US-41.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to FHP, the driver fled the scene following the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP. Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

