Bicyclist killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run; police search for driver

Tarpon Springs police are searching for the hit-and-run driver involved in crashing into a 59-year-old bicyclist, and fleeing from the crash scene, officials said.

The crash occurred Friday around 5 a.m. in the area of Pinellas Avenue and Wood Dove Avenue. According to a witness, the suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored, newer-model four-door Hyundai sedan. Police said it will likely have damage to the right-front headlight area and the passenger-side mirror was broken off.

Police said the driver struck Terry Bruillard, who died at the scene. Investigators said the vehicle continued heading southbound on Pinellas Ave. following the collision.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call Tarpon Springs Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators Steve Gassen or John Gibson at 727-938-2849.

