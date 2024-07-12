Bicyclist struck, killed by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash involving a Sarasota County deputy's patrol car, the sheriff's office announced Friday morning.

According to SCSO, the patrol vehicle struck the bicyclist at around 11:38 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Bay Street.

The sheriff's office reported north and southbound lanes of South Tamiami at the Bay Street intersection are closed. East and westbound lanes of Bay Street at this intersection are also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.