Bicyclist suffers serious injuries following crash in The Villages

A 66-year-old man on a bicycle suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in the Villages around 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was traveling westbound on Pinellas Place, east of the Buena Vista Boulevard traffic circle. At the same time, the man on the bicycle was traveling in the inside lane of the traffic circle located at Buena Vista Boulevard and Pinellas Place.

The SUV entered the traffic circle, quickly changed lanes into the inside lane and then collided with the bicyclist, according to FHP.

Troopers said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.