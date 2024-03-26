LIVE: Pres. Biden addresses Baltimore bridge collapse

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning. Several vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after the impact caused the roadway above to break apart.

Officials say sonar indicated that several vehicles were in the water where temperatures were about 47 degrees.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued following the collapse. One was hospitalized and one was not. At least six others are still believed to be in the water. All eight were a part of a construction crew that was filling potholes.

"This is a dire emergency," Baltimore Fire Department director of communications Kevin Cartwright told the Associated Press. "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people." He called the collapse a "developing mass casualty event."

