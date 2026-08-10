Florida woman pretending to have cancer scams over 200 people out of $40K: CCSO

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The Brief A Bonita Springs woman faces a grand theft charge after Collier County deputies say she faked having cancer for years. Authorities claim she scammed more than 200 residents out of over $40,000 to pay personal debts. The suspect turned herself in following an investigation into multiple GoFundMe campaigns and cash donations.



A Florida woman who deputies say claimed to have cancer is accused of scamming more than 200 people out of tens of thousands of dollars, which she used to pay personal debts.

Fraud Allegations in Collier County

What we know:

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Maribeth Ellen Jones, 51, of Bonita Springs, who worked as an activities director in the community told residents between 2022-2024 that she had cancer.

Detectives said she even cut her hair to make it look like she was preparing for chemotherapy and pretended her condition was getting worse.

Residents created a GoFundMe page for Jones, which linked to her personal bank account, according to CCSO.

Investigators said residents also gave her cash and personal checks.

The investigation also revealed Jones had been the beneficiary of two previous GoFundMe campaigns in which she claimed to have cancer.

Detectives said they discovered that Jones lied about having cancer and used the money to pay personal debts. They accuse her of defrauded 238 Naples residents out of more than $40,000.

Jones turned herself in at the Naples Jail Center this week after detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest on the second-degree felony charge. She has been charged with grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000

Status of the Legal Case

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding whether Jones has retained legal representation or when she will make her initial court appearance.

Law Enforcement Response

What they're saying:

"This is an appalling case because it exploited the kindness and generosity of people who truly wanted to help someone they believed was fighting for her life," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. "If you lie to steal from the generosity of others in Collier County, we will arrest you and hold you accountable."

"This type of scam not only hurts victims financially, it undermines trust in legitimate fundraisers for people who genuinely need help," Sheriff Rambosk added.

Guidelines for Online Donors

What you can do:

CCSO offers these tips to consider before donating to an online fundraiser:

Always do your homework first before donating. Verify the story through trusted family members and friends.

Look for updates, documentation and transparency from the organizer.

Look at the comments and donations. Are family, friends or community members making donations and leaving supportive comments?

Be cautious if you’re pressured to donate quickly or if the story can’t be independently confirmed.

When possible, donate directly to the individual, hospital or a verified charity.