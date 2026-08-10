2 charged with murder in separate Hillsborough deadly fentanyl overdose cases: HCSO

The Brief Two people face first-degree murder charges in separate, unrelated fentanyl overdose deaths in Hillsborough County. Deputies arrested Robinson Stlouis and Haley Williams on warrants after toxicology reports revealed fatal fentanyl levels, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Chad Chronister warned that counterfeit pills packed with lethal doses of fentanyl pose a deadly community threat.



Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in separate investigations into a pair of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Hillsborough County, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The cases are unrelated, but detectives say both suspects unlawfully distributed fentanyl that led to the victims' deaths.

Fentanyl distribution murder charges

The backstory:

On Oct. 17, 2025, deputies responded to the parking lot of the Community Thrift Store on North Nebraska Avenue in the University area after a person reported seeing a woman who appeared to be in distress inside a vehicle.

Deputies found Kira Rogers, 54, dead inside the vehicle, according to HCSO. Detectives also found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl around Rogers.

Detectives began investigating the circumstances which appeared consistent with a drug overdose. They determined Rogers had met with Robinson Stlouis, 39, the night before and received fentanyl from him, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives later located Stlouis during a traffic stop. He was arrested on unrelated traffic charges and was found in possession of fentanyl, HCSO said.

Stlouis was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful alteration of a motor vehicle registration certificate, plate or sticker, driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license for a third offense and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Hillsborough overdose investigations lead to arrests

Dig deeper:

Toxicology results later determined Rogers' death was caused by fentanyl intoxication. Her fentanyl concentration was approximately eight times higher than a lethal dose, according to HCSO.

On Aug. 7, 2026, detectives arrested Stlouis on a charge of first-degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.

The second case began Dec. 30, 2025, when deputies responded to a death investigation at a home in the 9000 block of Hickory Circle in the Town 'N' Country area. The death appeared consistent with a drug overdose, according to investigators.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives learned Olivia Williams, 22, had met with Haley Williams, 25, and received what she believed were oxycodone pills, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO noted that the two women share the same last name but are not related.

The following day, detectives located Haley Williams and began a narcotics operation. Williams was found with additional tainted, pressed fentanyl pills — more than 300 — and was arrested, according to HCSO.

A search warrant at Hayley Williams’ home led to the seizure of approximately 60 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Williams was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and trafficking in fentanyl involving 28 grams or more.

As the investigation continued, toxicology results determined Olivia Williams' death was caused by fentanyl toxicity. The concentration of fentanyl in her system was approximately 14 times higher than a lethal dose, according to HCSO.

Additional forensic testing determined the pills sold by Haley Williams contained no oxycodone and were actually pressed fentanyl pills.

On Aug. 6, 2026, detectives arrested Haley Williams on a warrant. She faces a charge of first-degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, HCSO said.

Fake pills pose deadly threat

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl disguised as legitimate prescription medication, is one of the deadliest threats facing our community," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Whether it's sold as counterfeit pills or in its pure form, fentanyl continues to steal lives. These two investigations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to identifying those responsible, building strong cases, and ensuring drug dealers whose actions result in death are held fully accountable."

He says it's hard to tell what type of drug you're actually getting.

"A lot of times, there isn't," Chronister said. "They can press these fentanyl pills to make them look like anything you want."

He says the concentration of the fentanyl that the victims overdosed on in each of these cases was significantly higher than the concentration of a deadly dose.

Both investigations remain active, according to HCSO.