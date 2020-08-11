Biden campaign reps to hold virtual roundtable on school reopening plan in Florida

Representatives for Joe Biden's campaign will be hosting a virtual roundtable discussions on his plan to reopen schools safely.

Florida State Senator Janet Cruz and Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez will be joined by local parents and teachers to discuss the challenges and concerns with the statewide plan.

Cruz and Perez are scheduled to highlight Biden's road map to a safe reopening.

The event is slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday.