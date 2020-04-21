Biden says he’d make Michelle Obama his running mate 'in a heartbeat'

article

Joe Biden isn’t ready to name a running mate, but he admitted there’s one woman he’d choose “in a heartbeat.”

In an interview with KDKA, Biden chuckled when asked if he would choose former first lady Michelle Obama if she expressed interest.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat. She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden said of Mrs. Obama, adding that he doubts she wants to live anywhere near the White House again.

In the final Democratic presidential debate, Biden vowed to name a woman as his running mate.

In Tuesday’s interview, he stopped short of committing to naming a woman of color as his vice president, but he reiterated his commitment to seeing another join the Supreme Court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the court’s lone woman of color. She became the first Latina in the Supreme Court in 2009.

“It is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

The former vice president said he is just beginning the process of forming a committee to vet potential running mates.

Last month, he reportedly sought input from former President Barack Obama on choosing a running mate.

This story was reported from Atlanta.