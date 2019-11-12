Big Bend Road's daily traffic tie-up to be addressed at public meeting

article

Hillsborough County officials want feedback from the public on their plan to widen Big Bend Road. A meeting is scheduled Tuesday.

Florida Department of Transportation partnered with the county to come up with a plan to transform Big Bend Road from a four-lane road to a six-lane road.

“Due to the rapid growth in the south county area, the Department of Transportation has partnered with Hillsborough County to look for longer term solutions to address the traffic congestion in the area of the Interstate 75 interchange at Big Bend Road,” read a portion of the description on the Hillsborough County website.

The project would be completed in two phases, with crews starting work closest to the interstate and working their way east and west.

The extra lanes would run as far east as U.S. Highway 301 and as far west as U.S. Highway 41.

County officials are hosting a public meeting to discuss further details at South Bay Church, located at 13498 US 301 South in Riverview, Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.