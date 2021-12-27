Big-name entertainers coming to Tampa Bay in 2022

After nearly two years of canceled events, fans of some of the biggest names in entertainment may finally see the performances they’ve been waiting for.

The legendary Elton John is set to take the stage at Amalie Arena in April 2022. Pop superstars John Mayer and Justin Bieber will be making their return there in 2022 along with the Eagles, Journey and Rod Stewart.

One of country music's top acts, Kenny Chesney, will return to Raymond James Stadium with his "Here and Now" tour in April.

Coldplay will bring their "Music of the Spheres" world tour there in June.

Michael Bolton is among the big names coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater with a show in January.

You can also catch the iconic Gladys Knight and rocker Alice Cooper in concert there in the New Year.

Boys II Men will bring their vocal harmony to the Florida Strawberry Festival in March, along with The Oak Ridge Boys, Sammy Hagar and Nelly.

