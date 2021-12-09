Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets for 2022 on sale

article

Tickets for all 24 concerts at the next Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City are officially up for grabs.

Advance tickets for admission to the festival and to the shows went on sale Thursday mornig. They can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, and over the phone at 813-754-1996.

Some people hoping to score the perfect seat have been camped out at the ticket office since Monday. Most of them are locals who attend the festival every year.

They are aware the tickets can be purchased online, but they say camping out in the days before the tickets go on sale has become a tradition.

"It's really not even about that," explained Donna Elliot, one of the individuals who camped out. "It's about the friendships and love we have for each other out here. It's so much fun and just the people that wonder what we're doing. You have no idea how many people will walk or, you know, roll down the window and say, ‘What are you waiting on?’"

The 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3-13. The event draws over 500,000 people across 11 days. Last year, the organizers canceled the headline entertainment due to the pandemic.

Some of the headline performers this time around include the Beach Boys, Sammy Hagar, and Nelly.

The lineup is as follows:

March 3, 2022

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 am

The Oak Ridge Boys @ 3:30 pm

Lady A @ 7:30 pm

March 4, 2022

The Beach Boys @ 3:30 pm

Boyz II Men @ 7:30 pm

March 5, 2022

Home Free @ 3:30 pm

Lauren Daigle @ 7:30 pm

March 6, 2022

Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ 3:30 pm

Sammy Hagar & The Circle @ 7:30 pm

March 7, 2022

John Anderson @ 3:30 pm

Kenzie Wheeler @ 7:30 pm

March 8, 2022

Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson @ 3:30 pm

Zach Williams @ 7:30 pm

March 9, 2022

Lee Greenwood @ 3:30 pm

Jake Owen @ 7:30 pm

March 10, 2022

The Lettermen @ 10:30 am

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters @ 3:30 pm

TESLA @ 7:30 pm

March 11, 2022

Gene Watson @ 3:30 pm

Cole Swindell @ 7:30 pm

March 12, 2022

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots @ 3:30 pm

Nelly @ 7:30 pm

March 13, 2022

