Billionaires offering dog nanny job with $127K salary pull ad after surge in applications

An American family living in the United Kingdom has had to pull their ad for a live-in dog nanny that fetches a $127,000 (£100,000) salary because they received so many job applications.

Fairfax and Kensington is a high-end international recruitment agency based in South Kensington, London, and are the original posters of the job.

The company posted the live-in dog nanny position on LinkedIn about two weeks ago, but after local news outlets recently reported on it, the job applications have soared from 300 to over 2,000 in a span of a few days, George Dunn with Fairfax and Kensington, told FOX TV Stations.

"This is the first role we’ve offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of," Dunn said, according to a New York Post report . "Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money."

The original job description, which has since been taken down from the Fairfax and Kensington website, detailed the responsibilities the desired live-in dog nanny should have which included providing "unparalleled care and attention" to the owners’ two dogs.

This care and attention entailed feeding, grooming, coordinating vet appointments, vaccinations and health checkups.

The dog nanny would also be required to develop a personalized exercise routine and schedule for each dog to ensure "they receive the appropriate physical and mental stimulation," according to the job description.

The chosen candidate would also be required to travel with the dogs, both during domestic and international trips, to ensure "their comfort and safety throughout the journey."

And since the dog nanny would be working for an affluent family worth billions, they would also need to have "the ability to handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and confidentiality," the job description added.

The family, as well as the breed of the two dogs, were not revealed but Dunn did tell FOX that the dogs were of a larger breed.

