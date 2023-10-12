Billy Joel, Sting coming to Tampa to play 'One Night Only' concert in February

article

Tampa city officials gathered Thursday afternoon to announce an exclusive concert happening in Tampa featuring two of the most respected artists in history.

READ: Strong storms leave path of destruction, debris across Bay Area: ‘It looked like the Wizard of Oz’

Billy Joel and Sting are coming to Tampa to play at Raymond James Stadium in February. The iconic musicians will share a stage to perform their most beloved songs for the first time in history for the ‘one night only’ event on Saturday, February 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.