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The Brief Deputies arrested a former Hernando County substitute teacher accused of having a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old student. Detectives said they discovered explicit photographs on the teen's cellphone allegedly sent by 20-year-old Mia Acevedo Gallardo. Gallardo faces three felony-level charges and was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center on Friday.



A former long-term substitute teacher at Grace Education Academy has been arrested after detectives discovered explicit photos on a 17-year-old student's cellphone, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Teacher arrested

What we know:

On November 5, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it received information that Mia Acevedo Gallardo, 20, was involved in a romantic relationship with a student.

Gallardo was employed at Grace Education Academy as a long-term substitute teacher from August 2026 to November 2026.

While investigating, detectives said they found explicit photographs on the juvenile victim’s cellular phone that had been sent by Gallardo.

She was arrested on November 13.

Criminal charges against Gallardo

By the numbers:

Gallardo faces three specific charges following the investigation, according to arrest records from the sheriff's office:

Authority figure solicit/engage in romantic relationship with student

Transmission material harmful to minor

Unlawful use two-way communication device

Missing details in the case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the initial tip reached the sheriff's office or how long the alleged relationship lasted. Authorities also have not released details on whether any other students were involved.

Submitting anonymous tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted here. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.