The Brief Jose Sanchez, a U.S. Army veteran and Hernando County Fire Rescue paramedic, was surprised with a 12-week-old Belgian Malinois named Waffles on Monday. Sanchez's wife nominated him for the service dog in recognition of his decades of service, including military deployments and 27 years as a Sunstar paramedic. Holzerland Protection Dogs, a Tampa-based breeder and trainer of protection and service dogs, donated Waffles to Sanchez.



A local paramedic and U.S. Army veteran thought he was attending a training presentation on Monday morning. Turns out, it was a special event that ended with him receiving a service dog.

Hernando County paramedic surprise

What we know:

Jose Sanchez, a paramedic with Hernando County Fire Rescue, was completely shocked when he was presented with Waffles, a 12-week-old Belgian Malinois, Monday. The surprise was orchestrated after Sanchez's wife nominated him for a service dog, having watched her husband dedicate his entire life to saving others.

U.S. Army veteran career

The backstory:

Sanchez’s extensive career in service began with the U.S. Army, including deployments to Honduras and later serving in Saudi Arabia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After leaving the Army in 1992, he worked nearly three decades as a paramedic for Sunstar Paramedics in St. Petersburg. He also cared for premature infants on the neonatal transport team at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Service dog mental health impact

What they're saying:

Now, Sanchez says Waffles will help him cope with stressors after decades of service.

"A good service dog, just their mere approach to you is such a stress-relieving moment," Sanchez said. "I always call it the endorphin shift, or the dopamine shift in the body — and sometimes the brain needs that to be able to focus, concentrate, and lock in."

Brianna Holzerland of Holzerland Protection Dogs explained during the presentation why her organization donates companion animals to veterans.

"We don't see everything that you've gone through. We want you guys to come home, but when you come home, you're coming home with dark wounds that not everyone can treat," Holzerland said.

She emphasized the daily comfort a dog brings to a veteran's life.

"And that's why this mission is so important to me. By giving a dog to someone, that dog isn't going to judge you. That dog is going to lay down with you. It's going to give you a reason to get up in the morning," Holzerland said.

Holzerland Protection Dogs donation

What you can do:

Waffles was donated by Holzerland Protection Dogs, a Tampa-based breeder and service dog trainer. Representatives from the organization were on hand for Monday’s presentation, where Sanchez was also surprised with a $3,500 check.

The organization is dedicated to providing veterans with companion animals to support their mental health. You can learn more about the organization here.