Black Heritage Music Festival underway as part of larger event honoring African-American culture

The 23rd annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival kicked off Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park.

The festival aims to promote diversity and cultural sensitivity through music, art, food, and more.

"It feels really good to just see everybody united for the African Heritage Festival, the vibe is good, the spirit is good, the food smells good, the music is great, just overall feels good," said Quentin "Funky Dineva" Latham from Fox Soul.

The music festival at Curtis Hixon Park is just two days out of ten total days of events, which always fall the weekend before and the weekend after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

A crowd watches performers at the Black Heritage Music Fest.

"It started out as a small neighborhood event that was actually held right up the street at a small park, it has grown over the years and now we have several thousand who come out over the course of the weekend," said Tre Brady.

It’s now the largest festival in the Bay Area honoring African American culture with events geared toward everyone and all ages.

Click here for tickets and more information.