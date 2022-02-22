Black History Month: Exhibit celebrating ‘Freedom Riders’ coming to Sulphur Springs Museum

A new exhibit coming to Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center will commemorate a pivotal point in civil rights history. The ‘Freedom Riders’ exhibit will highlight and honor the group on the 61st anniversary of their demonstrations.

The Freedom Riders were a racially diverse group that traveled from the Northern U.S to the South on commercial buses, challenging the racially segregated society of the day.

They performed non-violent acts such as sitting where they pleased on buses and trains and protesting segregated bus terminals, lunch counters and waiting rooms. While the group protested peacefully, they were often met with racism, mob violence and imprisonment.

The exhibit will be open February 24 through March 20.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.