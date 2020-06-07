Black Lives Matter rally is largest gathering Polk County has ever seen, organizers say

Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk hosted one of the largest gatherings Polk County has ever seen, with 2,000 people marching through the city and gathering at Munn Park Sunday, June 7, 2020.

"This is an extremely important occasion that’s going on right now; this is history in the making," said Ann Marie Clarke, who drove from Tampa with friends to be part of the march. "I have never seen this and I never thought I would experience this level of camaraderie in my lifetime."

Organizers spent a week working with local law enforcement agencies on routes for the march and coming up with ways to make sure the demonstrations remained peaceful.