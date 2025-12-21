Black Watch Soccer Club marks 50 years with charity match focused on community and field improvements

The Brief Black Watch Soccer Club, Tampa’s oldest amateur soccer organization, is celebrating 50 years of play and community impact. Players from more than 20 countries — spanning multiple generations — took part in a charity match honoring the club’s legacy. The event also raised money for field and facility improvements at the club’s longtime home near Yuengling Brewery.



Founded in the 1970s, Black Watch Soccer Club has spent five decades bringing people together through the love of the sport. What began as a youth-focused organization has evolved into a multi-generational club that now supports adult teams while looking ahead to expanded youth outreach.

To mark the milestone, the club hosted a charity match at its home field behind the Yuengling Brewery on North 30th Street in Tampa. The celebration brought together current players, alumni, coaches, and supporters — many of whom have been part of the club for decades.

Players on the field ranged widely in age, including 77-year-old Franklin Deak, a testament to the club’s emphasis on lifelong participation and community rather than just competition.

Big picture view:

For many involved, Black Watch represents more than just a place to play — it’s a connection that spans generations.

Shane Wakefield says the club’s appeal lies in its sense of camaraderie and the universal nature of the sport, calling soccer a game that players can enjoy both as children and well into adulthood.

That sentiment is echoed by Jean-Louis Miranda, a forward who brought his love of the game from France to Tampa. He says watching players of all ages take the field sends an important message — especially to younger athletes — about perseverance and staying active despite injuries and setbacks.

Coach Michael Mira points out that Black Watch competes across a wide range of age divisions, from over-30 leagues through players in their 60s, all anchored by the same home field and shared sense of belonging.

Others, like club representative Jeremy Rasmussen, say the anniversary was also about reflecting on where the club is headed next — using soccer as a way to expand charitable work and strengthen community ties.

What's next:

While the event celebrated 50 years of history, organizers say it was also about investing in the future.

Black Watch operates as a nonprofit and is currently raising funds for field improvements, including lighting upgrades, facility enhancements, and long-term plans to support youth programs and outreach. Club leaders say these improvements are key to ensuring the field remains a welcoming space for players for decades to come.

