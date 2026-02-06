Alcohol consumption down? How Tampa Bay area bars, breweries are adapting

The Brief U.S. alcohol consumption fell to its lowest level in nearly 90 years, with drink makers holding $22 billion worth of unsold inventory. Paddy Wagon Irish Pub says customers are buying more non-alcoholic options. 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg has diversified products and increased can size to remain competitive.



Americans are drinking far less than they used to, reshaping how bars and breweries operate in the Tampa Bay area.

What we know:

According to the Financial Times, five of the world’s largest alcohol makers are sitting on $22 billion worth of unsold inventory, reflecting a significant slowdown in global demand.

At Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Citrus Park, drinks were flowing throughout happy hour on Friday night.

Owner Bryan Cardwell is looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday, which brings a boost to his business.

"Super Bowl is the last game of the year, so we need to go out with a bang," he said.

By the numbers:

Nationwide, alcohol consumption fell to 54% of U.S. adults in 2025, the lowest level in nearly 90 years, according to a Gallup poll.

Cardwell has seen the shift firsthand from behind the bar.

"We sold a lot more non-alcoholic beer in January," he said. "That was more than any other month of the year and even more than last January too."

In St. Petersburg, 3 Daughters Brewing has seen a significant shift in customer preference, with 50% of its sales coming from non-beer beverages.

What they're saying:

Chief Operations Officer Brian Horne says his company has diversified its products to keep pace with demand.

"We started making non-alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, THC-infused drinks and whiskey," Horne said. "We’ve turned from a brewery into a beverage company."

Jeremy Knauff, the CEO of Spartan Media, a public relations firm that works with brands on strategy, said alcohol companies are struggling to attract younger consumers.

"Inflation is through the roof," he said. "A lot of people can’t afford to go out and drink, so they’re staying at home."

Local perspective:

Rows of freshly packaged cans are stacked throughout the warehouse in St. Pete, reflecting the 3 Daughters push to stay competitive in a changing market.

Horne says the brewery became the first in Florida to move its six-packs from 12-ounce cans to 16-ounce cans without raising prices, giving customers 33% more beer for the same cost.

"You’ve got to find a way to produce value," he concluded. "We actually ended the year positive last year and that is because we really revamped our whole portfolio."

As alcohol consumption declines nationwide, local businesses say innovation is key in order to stay afloat.