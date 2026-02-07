Tampa armed robbery suspects accused of assaulting employee at nail salon: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating an armed robbery at a nail salon on Hillsborough Avenue that left an employee with minor injuries Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, the robbery was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at LV Nails & Spa, located at 2513 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Officers say the two suspects are armed and described as white males wearing brown hoodies, jeans and COVID-style masks. They are accused of assaulting an adult employee before stealing cash and fleeing the store.
One suspect is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and both were last seen heading eastbound, police said.
TPD says the employee was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Detectives are at the scene working to identify the suspects.
Police have not released photos of the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-74497.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.