Tampa armed robbery suspects accused of assaulting employee at nail salon: Police

article

The Brief A pair of armed suspects robbed LV Nails & Spa on West Hillsborough Avenue, assaulting an employee and stealing cash Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say the employee suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The suspects are on the run and described as white males wearing brown hoodies, jeans and COVID-style masks. One of the suspects is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, according to TPD.



Tampa police are investigating an armed robbery at a nail salon on Hillsborough Avenue that left an employee with minor injuries Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the robbery was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at LV Nails & Spa, located at 2513 W. Hillsborough Ave.

MORE NEWS: Agape Flights plane located after crashing in Haiti, no survivors reported: officials

Officers say the two suspects are armed and described as white males wearing brown hoodies, jeans and COVID-style masks. They are accused of assaulting an adult employee before stealing cash and fleeing the store.

One suspect is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and both were last seen heading eastbound, police said.

TPD says the employee was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives are at the scene working to identify the suspects.

Police have not released photos of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-74497.