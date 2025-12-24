Blood donations drop during the holidays as nationwide shortage grows

The Brief The holidays are often described as a season of giving. But this time of year, one gift is in especially short supply: blood. Donation centers across the country are reporting a seasonal drop in donors, creating a nationwide shortage just as hospitals continue to see steady and sometimes urgent demand. Donation centers encourage anyone who is eligible to consider making an appointment. They say even a small pause during a busy holiday season could make a life-saving difference.



The holidays are often described as a season of giving. But this time of year, one gift is in especially short supply: blood.

Donation centers across the country are reporting a seasonal drop in donors, creating a nationwide shortage just as hospitals continue to see steady and sometimes urgent demand.

FOX 13 visited OneBlood in Tampa, where staff say the holiday rush can leave blood banks dangerously low.

Inside the donation center, machines hum and pumps whir as donors roll up their sleeves, some for the very first time.

What they're saying:

"This is the first time I’ve donated blood," donor Sarah Klein said. "And it’s easier than I expected."

Health officials say that help is critical right now. Doctors estimate a serious car-crash victim could need up to 100 units of blood to survive. Complicated childbirths, routine surgeries and cancer treatments also rely on blood that’s already stocked and ready to use.

Pat Michaels with OneBlood says some donations move quickly from donor to patient.

"We have donors that come into the donor center here and will donate platelets that will go to a cancer patient within five days," Michaels said.

Big picture view:

OneBlood says a single whole-blood donation can help up to three people, since blood is separated into red cells, plasma and platelets, distributed to different patients.

That speed matters, especially in emergencies.

"It’s the unsung heroes that come into a donor center like this," Michaels said. "You could literally be saving someone’s life."

Officials also stress that blood used during major emergencies is often donated days before a tragedy happens, not after.

What you can do:

OneBlood allows donors to track where their blood goes, offering a rare glimpse into how their donation made a difference. In some cases, donors can even receive an anonymous thank-you message from a patient or medical provider.

And for those who need an extra nudge, many donation sites are offering holiday incentives, including gift cards, movie tickets and other perks.

But Michaels says the true reward goes beyond any giveaway.

"If you want to give a gift to someone else this holiday season," Michaels said, "possibly the gift of life, donate blood."

What's next:

Right now, officials say Type O, A-, and B- are the blood types in the highest demand.

Donation centers encourage anyone who is eligible to consider making an appointment. They say even a small pause during a busy holiday season could make a life-saving difference.