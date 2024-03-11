Man shot, killed in Bloomingdale after domestic dispute: HCSO
BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Bloomingdale after a domestic altercation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
According to HCSO, they received a call just after midnight on Monday reporting a person who was dead after a domestic dispute.
Deputies arrived to the 3000 block of Polumbo Drive to find a man with upper body trauma.
The sheriff's office reported this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. This is an active investigation.
