Man shot, killed in Bloomingdale after domestic dispute: HCSO

A man was shot and killed in Bloomingdale after a domestic altercation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, they received a call just after midnight on Monday reporting a person who was dead after a domestic dispute.

Deputies arrived to the 3000 block of Polumbo Drive to find a man with upper body trauma.

The sheriff's office reported this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. This is an active investigation.