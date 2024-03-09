Kittens stolen from Tampa animal shelter safely returned after being taken by 2 suspects

article

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says two underage kittens that were stolen from the off-limits kitten nursery were returned on Saturday.

Officials say a young man and woman entered the shelter and "brazenly" stole the kittens, Mitch and Marcus.

According to the organization, the two suspects scouted out the kittens they wanted from outside the room, then snuck in, took them, and shoved them into their backpacks before quickly leaving.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says with the help of the Tampa Bay community and the Tampa Police Department, the kittens were returned.

The organization posted that Sergeant Scott Savitt Supervisor of the District 1 Detective Squad, and detective Jodie Maxim, along with another TPD officer went out of their way after receiving tips from the community to retrieve the kittens.

The police department is continuing the investigation, according to the humane society.

The shelter says Mitch and Marcus were examined and are healthy.

