Video: Boat captain found clinging to cooler 30 miles off Longboat Key after surviving Hurricane Milton at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard says a life jacket, emergency position indicating locator beacon and a cooler likely saved the life of a boat captain who rode out Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the USCG, the captain of the fishing boat Capt. Dave contacted the agency’s St. Petersburg sector around 12:40 p.m. on Monday and said he and a crew member were disabled about 20 miles off of John’s Pass.

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue boat crew and an Air Station Clearwater rescue helicopter found the boat and an aircrew hoisted the two people and brought them back to Air Station Clearwater in good condition.

The vessel was left adrift and arrangements were being made to salvage the boat.

Around noon on Wednesday, the USCG said the owner of the Capt. Dave fishing boat called and said the captain went back out to the boat to make repairs around 3 a.m. and hadn’t checked in.

Watchstanders said they made radio contact with the captain who told them that a line got caught in the rudder and stopped working as he was headed back to port.

Credit: USCG

At the time, the seas were about 6-8 feet and winds were about 30 miles an hour, but conditions were deteriorating as Hurricane Milton approached.

The Coast Guard told the captain to put on a life jacket and stay with the boat’s emergency position by indicating a radio beacon.

The watchstanders said they lost contact with the captain around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton made its way on shore.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews found the captain clinging to a cooler wearing a life jacket approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for further care.

"This man survived in a nightmare scenario for even the most experienced mariner," said Lt. Cmdr. Dana Grady, Sector St. Petersburg's command center chief. "To understand the severity of the hurricane conditions, we estimate he experienced approximately 75-90 mph winds, 20-25 foot seas, for an extended period of time to include overnight. He survived because of a life jacket, his emergency position indicating locator beacon, and a cooler."

