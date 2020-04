article

A boat caught fire shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday at a marina along Gandy Blvd., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Jason Penny with TFR said the 1-foot boat broke free from the dock and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the boat started sinking and that’s what ultimately put the flames out.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no injuries.