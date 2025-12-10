Boat catches fire at Westshore Yacht Club Marina: Tampa Fire Rescue

The Brief Tampa fire crews were able to contain and put out a boat fire at the Westshore Yacht Club Marina on Wednesday morning. Tampa Fire Rescue says that nobody was on board the boat and the fire did not spread to nearby boats. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A boat caught on fire at the marina of the Westshore Yacht Club on Wednesday morning, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire crews at around 9:50 a.m. to a docked boat on fire. They later confirmed that nobody was on the boat at the time of the fire.

As firefighters tried to put the fire out, the boat started to sink. They were also able to keep the fire contained to prevent it from spreading to other vessels.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

