Family sues Hillsborough County apartment complex after woman injured in shooting

The family of a woman who was shot in the head is suing an apartment complex in Hillsborough County. Erinique Moore, 26, survived, but needs 24-hour care and is re-learning basic functions.

Her family has filed a lawsuit against the complex and its management over "inadequate" security measures on the property.

What we know:

Moore, who has a 22-month-old daughter, was at a birthday party at an apartment in the Rivertree Landing Apartments Homes in September.

"Three unauthorized individuals came, banged on the door, demanded entry," Maegan Bridwell, of The Haggard Law Firm, said. "When they couldn't get inside, they continued to bang on the door, so loud, so much that other neighbors came outside to see what was going on."

Attorneys for her family say the police were called, and those people were asked to leave.

But, Bridwell says, one of those men returned to the apartment later that night.

"Because there's no gates, no hindrance, no barrier, came onto the property, also participated in chaos outside the apartment, banging on the door, and then decided to walk to his car, which was parked in the parking lot of the Rivertree Landing apartments, grabbed a firearm, came back, and opened fire through the window of a unit," Bridwell said.

Courtesy: Haggard Law Firm

The bullet hit Moore, who was inside, in the head. The bullet is still lodged there.

"Her whole life has been changed due to this senseless act," Moore's mother, Latosha Glover said.

Glover says her daughter spent 42 days in the hospital and requires care around the clock.

"And now every day she's fighting," Glover said. "Every day she has to learn how to walk, and she has to learn how to talk and learn how to change her baby's diaper."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the scene that night.

What they're saying:

Moore's family is outraged over the apparent lack of security measures within the apartment complex.

"Had they even had just a little security guard on the golf cart, you know, it went on for so long, he would have been able to see it and prevent it," Glover said.

Glover says her daughter's life will never be the same after this shooting.

"She's my heart," she said. "We call her our warrior princess. She's the one who made me a mother."

Moore's family doesn't want to see this happen to another family.

"She matters, and so does every child of every other mother who's gone through anything before," Glover said. "We don't want it to happen again."

Legal Action:

Moore's family, represented by The Haggard Law Firm, filed a lawsuit against the Rivertree Landing Apartment Homes and its management company, ZRS Management on Moore's behalf.

"Florida law requires that apartment complexes understand and investigate the level of crime, not only on their property, but in the area," Bridwell said. "And, to implement adequate security measures to protect the residents."

The lawsuit alleges that prior to the shooting, there had been 'numerous violent criminal acts including, but not limited to, shootings, aggravated assaults, batteries, drug sales, and robberies had occurred at the subject premises and areas adjacent'.

"One look at this apartment complex tells you everything you need to know about the level of detail, the attention to detail, the attention to safety that they cared about," Bridwell said. "And, it's obvious no security cameras, no security guards, no gates, no safety measures at all at this apartment complex."

The lawsuit claims the complex failed to hire security, have surveillance cameras throughout the property and security gates, among other safety measures.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Rivertree Landing Apartment Homes and ZRS Management via phone and on their websites.

We will update this story when we hear back.

What we don't know:

We're working to get more information about the shooting and any arrests that were made.