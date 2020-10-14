Bobcat spotted in Orlando's Avalon Lakes subdivision

An Avalon Lakes mom says a bobcat was spotted outside her home on her Ring security video system. While the video is grainy and not the clearest image of the wild cat, other neighbors have seen it too.

In an Avalon Lakes subdivision, the unexpected guest was recently caught on camera just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

"What we saw was actually alarming or surprising. It was a bobcat. We lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years and this is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like that," said Marilisa Gonzalez.

She said she and her family were shocked.

"It is pretty terrifying, because there are a lot of kids in the neighborhood and small animals. Dogs, cats, I just worry about that."

In fact, in the video, as a neighbor takes her pet for an early morning stroll, something startling occurs.

"You can see a lady walking her dog and the bobcat kind of peered, backed up a little bit. Peered at her, then came back around."

According to the Florida Wildlife Conseration Commission, seeing a bobcat during the day is not uncommon because they only sleep two to three hours at a time. They are rarely aggressive unless they have rabies.

Gonzalez’s husband even posted a picture of the bobcat warning others to beware.

"We actually did get feedback that quite a few people have seen a bobcat before. But for us, it was the first time."

She and her family plan to take plenty of precautions.

"I’ll definitely make sure I look outside the window before I step outside the house. Especially if it's for an early morning run."

If you see a bobcat acting strange, call FWC at 888-404-FWCC.