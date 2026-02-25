Florida wildfire that torched 25,000 acres to cause smoke in Highlands County

article

The Brief Smoke from a South Florida wildfire that has burned more than 25,000 acres in the Everglades will likely be seen in Highlands County on Wednesday. According to Highlands County Emergency Management, shifting winds are expected to push the smoke north into Highlands County mid to late morning.



Why you should care:

Emergency management officials said residents may notice hazy conditions or the smell of smoke throughout the area as smoke from outside the county drifts in.

Highlands County’s drought index is currently between 650 and 700, indicating extremely dry ground conditions that allow fires to spread quickly.

Highlands County is currently under a burn ban that runs through April 9, 2026.

Emergency management officials do not want people burning yard debris or trash or taking part in other activities that could unintentionally spark a fire.

They added that even a small spark can quickly become a serious wildfire in windy, dry conditions.

The backstory:

A FOX Weather report indicates that on Sunday, two fires were discovered within the Big Cypress National Preserve, which is in the Everglades, according to the National Park Service.

Coined "The National Fire," it was initially spread across 5,000 acres as ground and aviation crews worked to suppress the flames on Sunday.

Satellite footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed how the wildfire exploded in severity and spread to 25,000 acres, as it's even visible from space.